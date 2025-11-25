A Gwynedd-based business has received an award for third time.
Garej Arwyn in Penygroes, has been named Regional Star Award Winner for Wales at the prestigious Motor Ombudsman Star Awards 2025, marking an unprecedented achievement as the first business in the competition’s history to win this accolade three times.
The Motor Ombudsman Star Awards celebrate outstanding customer service and excellence among accredited automotive businesses across the UK. This year’s winners were announced following thousands of consumer nominations, recognising businesses that go above and beyond for their customers.
Based at Penygroes Industrial Estate, the business offers dealership-level diagnostics and servicing with the personal touch and competitive pricing of an independent garage.
Garej Arwyn is also a Bosch Service Centre and RAC-approved garage, renowned for its professionalism and customer care, reflected in its consistently high ratings and awards.
In recognition of this exceptional achievement, Liz Saville Roberts MP, local Member of Parliament for Dwyfor Meirionnydd, has tabled a Motion in the House of Commons to honour Garej Arwyn’s success.
Mrs Saville Roberts said: “Garej Arwyn’s third win at the Motor Ombudsman Star Awards is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of this local business.
“Their commitment to customer service and technical excellence brings pride to our community and sets a benchmark for the automotive industry across Wales and the UK.
“Beyond the award itself, Garej Arwyn plays a vital role in sustaining local employment and creating apprenticeships for young people in Gwynedd.
“Businesses like Garej Arwyn are the backbone of our rural economy, helping to secure the future of skilled work in our area.
“I congratulate Arwyn Hughes and his team for their outstanding achievement.
“Their hard work not only earns national recognition but also strengthens our local economy, providing opportunities for future generations in Penygroes and surrounding communities.”
