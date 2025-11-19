A Pwllheli pub has won an award for the quality and standard of its toilets.
Pen Cob, a Wetherspoon pub in Station Square, has been awarded a platinum grading by the Loo of the Year Awards 2025 inspectors.
Pen Cob is managed by Jonathan Jarvis who said: “We are delighted with the grading. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors.”
The Loo of the Year Awards 2025 managing director, Becky Wall, said: “The toilets at Pen Cob have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
“The pub deserves its platinum grading.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.