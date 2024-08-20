A Meirionnydd-based music group has thanked visiting musicians for taking part in singing and guitar workshops.
On Saturday, 3 August, Totaleigh Music in Tywyn welcomed husband and wife duo Craig and Susie Webb from South Wales to host two fabulous two-hour long music workshops in guitar and singing. The workshops were enjoyed by everyone who attended, regardless of their ages and their abilities.
Making the most of their visit to the area, the couple enjoyed a walk on the beach the next day, with their dog Coda. Then Susie and Craig performed first at The Peniarth Arms in Bryncrug and then at The Victorian Slipway in Tywyn, where members of the previous day's workshop joined them for a flash mob sing along.
“We do hope they return again soon!” said Leigh Matthews, director of Totaleigh Music.
“The team at Totaleigh Music send huge thanks to Susie and Craig for bringing so much music and joy to all in our local community.”