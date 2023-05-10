Neuadd Dwyfor in Pwllheli prepares to welcome Gimme Gimme: The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA.
After performing this show for over 24 years, Gimme Gimme are now established as one of the best loved tributes to ABBA!
This unique stage show has developed into more than just another ABBA tribute show, and comes with a repertoire that draws from the greatest hits of Sweden’s most famous export.
The performance will be jam-packed with all the popular ABBA songs known and loved by millions, and includes many costume changes, choreographed dance routines and four-part vocal harmonies to re-create that original ABBA party feeling.
Dust off those platforms, put on those flares, and head to Neuadd Dwyfor on Saturday, 20 May (7.30pm) for a nostalgic trip back in time.