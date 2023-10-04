Known for their lively and hugely entertaining performances, Budapest Café Orchestra are due to return to Cardigan’s Mwldan on Friday, 13 October (7.30pm) for an unforgettable night of music.
A refreshingly unconventional and snappily attired boutique orchestra, the Budapest Café Orchestra bring you gypsy and folk-flavoured music in their own fresh and surprising way.
From Balkan and Russian traditional pieces to artful distillations of the masterpieces by the great Romantic composers to Gaelic folk anthems their infectious music will get into your veins and stay there forever.
The Budapest Café Orchestra was established in 2009 by British composer and violinist, Christian Garrick, and led by him have won legions of fans with their magical and infectious performances.
A small, but impeccably formed orchestra of just four players, the Budapest Café Orchestra combines violin, guitar, accordion, double bass, saz and balalaika to dazzling effect, creating an awesome aural alchemy normally only characteristic of far bigger ensembles.
Evoking vivid images of Tzigane fiddle maestros, Budapest café life and gypsy campfires – plus a few surprises along the way – hugely entertaining, immense skill and profound musicianship, a show by the Budapest Café Orchestra is good enough to make you want to book that holiday down the Danube!