A man has been released from police custody and no further will be taken against him following a fatal fire at a rural Ceredigion farm house on Monday.
Releasing an update on Wednesday evening Dyfed-Powys Police confirmed that a 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released as officers remain on the scene in Bwlch-llan.
The death of a woman, who has been named locally as Heather Edwards, is now being treated as 'unexplained'.
A police spokesperson said: "Officers continue to investigate a house fire in the Bwlchllan area of Lampeter where a body was sadly found on the afternoon of Monday 15 September.
"The 58-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action to be taken against him.
"The death is being treated as unexplained and officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.
"Formal identification of the body is yet to take place, and it’s expected that this could take some time.
"A policing presence will remain at the scene while the property is made structurally safe, and officers continue with their enquiries."
The farm where the fire occurred has been named locally as Pencwm and is a 60 acre holding about a mile and a half towards Cilcennin in a very isolated setting.
Fire crews from Tregaron, Lampeter, Aberaeron, Aberystwyth, New Quay and Llandrindod Wells were called to the scene on Monday at around 2.15pm.
A spokesperson for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews responded to a fire within a two-storey domestic property, measuring approximately 10 metres by 5 metres, that was attached to a farmhouse.
“Crews were faced with a well-developed fire, with firefighting efforts made harder by the strong winds.
“Crews utilised two hose reel jets, one main jet, thermal imaging cameras, small gear and a light portable pump to extinguish the fire.
“The crews were supported by the attendance of the water bowser from Llandrindod Wells, which provides instant access to 9,000 litres of firefighting water and the aerial appliance from Aberystwyth, which allows firefighting from an elevated position as well as a platform for enhanced situational awareness.
“During the incident, new information made it apparent that one individual was unaccounted for and a body was sadly discovered in the building once the fire had been brought under control.”
Bwlch-llan is a small hamlet in the centre of Ceredigion with Bethania and Penuwch to the north and Abermeurig and Talsarn to the south and is around seven miles from Tregaron.
