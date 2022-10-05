University marks 150 years with feast of Welsh music
Tomorrow night (Saturday, 15 October), Gig Mawr 150 will take place at Aberystwyth Arts Centre.
To celebrate Aberystwyth University’s 150th birthday, the arts centre is taking the opportunity to also celebrate the university’s great Welsh music tradition by welcoming back a number of the acts and artists who have passed through Aber as students, including: Mynediad am Ddim (pictured), Geraint Løvgreen a’r Enw Da, Los Blancos, Catrin Herbert, Pwdin Reis, Linda Griffiths, Mei Emrys and Bwca.
The gig will be held in the Great Hall of Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Saturday with the artists divided over two stages to ensure non-stop live music on the night.
There will also be a special exhibition about the connection between Aberystwyth and the music scene.
Reflecting on the connection between Aberystwyth University and the music scene, Dr Rhodri Llwyd Morgan said: “The performers epitomise the diversity and wealth of musical talent that has been associated with the University over the years.
“Contemporary progressive artists like Los Blancos are sure to raise the bar.
“And surely one of the highlights will be a rare performance by Mynediad am Ddim, a band formed when the members were students in Aberystwyth in 1974 who went on to become one of the most popular and significant bands in Wales over the decades after that.
“Another former student of Aberystwyth University who has been extremely influential is Geraint Løvgreen who will be back performing as part of the celebration with his band yr Enw Da.
“One of Wales’ most influential folk musicians, Linda Griffiths, will also perform together with another Aber alumni, Neil Rosser, with his latest band Pwdin Reis.”
The gig also includes former students of Aberystwyth that have made their mark a little later - Mei Emrys and Catrin Herbert.
Mei was a member of the band Vanta when he was a student at the turn of the millennium but is now active with new music under his own name.
The gig will be an opportunity to hear his recent catchy songs along with some favourites from Vanta’s days.
About a decade ago Catrin was a student at Aberystwyth and had already started to make her mark musically with a few popular singles.
She released her first EP, Y Gwir, y Gau, a Phopeth Rhwng y Ddau when she had just started university and appeared on the cover of Y Selar magazine at the time, in December 2011.
The university’s close link with the music scene has also continued over recent years and two prominent contemporary groups complete the line-up for the gig, namely Los Blancos and Bwca.
The guitarist and lead singer of Los Blancos is Gwyn Rosser, Neil Rosser’s son, so father and son will appear on stage during the celebration.
For more information and tickets for the Gig Mawr Aber 150 go to the Aberystwyth Arts Centre website.
Gig Mawr 150 is so big, it starts at 6pm.
