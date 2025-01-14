“Eleven members of the group collaborated in producing the 11 metre long frieze. Each artist was given an identical-sized board, to be lined up and displayed horizontally. Running through the boards is a continuous drawn line representing a boundary. We chose to use a line that was based on a small portion of Offa's Dyke, which historically formed a substantial boundary between England and Wales but today emerges then disappears along the ridge. Each participating member was allocated a section of the relevant Ordnance Survey map as a starting point. It was up to us individually to interpret and represent our section as abstractly or as figuratively as we liked, but to be continually responsive to the work on either side of our own panel. As such, the project was as much a social as a graphic experiment that resulted in the frieze displayed.”