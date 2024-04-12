Members of Llanfair Art Group were treated to a watercolour workshop from group member Glenys Lawson. Concentrating on use of colours to create light, shade and depth, Glenys helped the amateur artists to produce some really excellent work. Included is the lovely image painted by Donna Radley.
On 24 April the group will spend the afternoon at the Osprey Centre, Prenteg.
Meanwhile Aberdyfi Arts Society held its AGM recently and members were issued a programme with exciting events planned for the coming year.
The society meets every 1st and 3rd Tuesdays in Neuadd Dyfi from 10am-3pm when members can work on their own paintings using a variety of media or watch demonstrations when there are visiting artists.
The society also has trips out to various venues.
The annual art exhibition takes place at the end of July and lasts for a week.
New members are very welcome to join our society and if you are interested in joining our friendly group please contact [email protected].