Vets complete pig welfare course
Welsh vets have completed the final elements of a pig health and welfare training course specifically designed for veterinary professionals.
Led by Menter Moch Cymru, working with the Wales Veterinary Science Centre in Aberystwyth, Iechyd Da, and Animal Health Services, the Continuing Professional Development training schedule has included a mix of practical and lecture days.
The intensive six-day training programme began in May. It was delivered by specialist pig vet Dr Annie Davis of the George Veterinary Group, along with a host of expert guest speakers. There were also practical sessions and visits to outdoor and indoor pig units.
Topics covered over the past five months include the Wales Animal Health and Welfare framework, disease surveillance, nutrition, clinical health profiling and planning, AI, husbandry and management, blood sampling, and the responsible use of antibiotics.
Held at the WVSC in Aberystwyth, the final two days of the training focussed on pig postmortems and the second part of the course’s Pig Health Planning element.
Pig postmortem theory was combined with practical examinations, and the health planning training covered areas that included bespoke health planning, methods of performance, and future innovations.
Menter Moch Cymru development officer Elin Haf Jones said: “The CPD training has been very well received by the vets, with great positive feedback. The six training sessions have enabled them to expand their professional knowledge and give them the opportunity to engage in practical work with pigs.”
