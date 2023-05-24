Open 2023, which runs at Bangor’s Storiel until 17 June, is the venue’s annual open art exhibition.
It shows a range of art works including painting, photography, print work, textile work and ceramic. It’s this diversity of art practise which makes this exhibition fascinating.
Whilst applauding all entrants who took part, this year the Selector’s Choice prize is awarded to Toria Collins for her textile piece Cynefin Coll/Lost Belonging.
In addition, Commended was awarded to five other artists, namely, to photography by Joan West and Penelope Davies, watercolour painting by Olwen Elias Evans, acrylic painting by Mair Wyn Cratchley and print work by Liv-Marie Lewis.
Toria takes inspiration from the scenery of north Wales. Exploring ancient techniques of joining cloth, hand painting, airbrush application and utilising modern equipment Toria uses her professional skills to bring fabric to life. Her work aims to capture the gentle rhythms and harmonies found in the Welsh landscape.
Through the challenges of motherhood Toria’s creativity took a backseat. Struggling to produce work which felt authentic, the quieter pace of life offered by a pandemic allowed Toria time to focus and coax her creative flow back into being.
Simplifying materials and palette; working in 2D, ignoring perceptions of use or function; mark making with found objects combined with a monochrome palette; Toria created work which resonated with her observations and feelings about immersion in the landscapes of north Wales.
Exploring ancient techniques of joining cloth, to utilising modern CAD/CAM equipment; from hand painting to airbrush application; Toria uses her professional skills to bring fabric to life. Through acquisition of the language of her now home nation, she found beauty in the vibrant, meaning-laden words used to describe features of the Welsh landscape, thus ensuring each piece is embedded in a sense of place.
Enjoy the variety of the exhibition when you can vote for your favourite artwork that could become eligible for the People’s Choice prize.