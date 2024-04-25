The first Wales Brittany festival is coming to Aberystwyth celebrating the ancient link between Welsh and Breton cultures.
The festival spanning 13-18 May will “celebrate Wales’ connection with Brittany” by staging an Ar Redadeg relay race, a 16-year-old Breton tradition which raises money for Breton language projects.
Welsh and Breton share language roots dating back to the 5th century when migrants from southwest Britain travelled to what is now northern France.
Cymdeithas Cymru Llydaw (Wales Brittany Association) organising the festival hosts language-learning weekends twice annually and hopes the festival will become an annual affair.
Festival organiser Bethan Ruth Roberts said: “It’s easier than ever to build bridges between minoritised language communities internationally.
“Cymdeithas Cymru Llydaw hope to build upon the shared historical connection between Wales and Brittany to create exciting collaborative opportunities for a shared future.
“It can be a powerful tool to connect communities which face similar battles for linguistic rights.
“We hope learning from each other's cultures and experiences can inspire both communities.”
The week will include a Breton film night at the Bank Vaults, a Breton dancing workshop at Aberystwyth’s Students’ Union and a music night with Breton band Iskis at Bank Vaults.