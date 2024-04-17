An Aberystwyth bookshop owner who launched a poetry festival last year has organised another one in May.
Freya Blyth from Bookshop by the Sea said Aberystwyth Poetry Festival will take place from the 4-6 May.
Freya said: “Aberystwyth Festival is a fantastic opportunity for people to listen to award-winning poets read their work in their own voice.
“I’m particularly passionate about bringing the creative arts to rural areas. We have such a rich history of poetry here in Wales.”
Freya said the festival has doubled in size since last year.
She said: “It will be incredible to gather together with over 45 speakers across four venues for an incredible festival!
“I really hope we will see people inspired, community built, and collaborations evolve.”
She added: “I’m particularly excited about our Saturday evening event in the National library of Wales, which includes live music, and our Open Mic poetry showcase at Bank Vault Aber, which gives performers an opportunity to share new work. Last year had such a supportive atmosphere of joy and encouragement!”
For more information about the festival visit Aberystwythpoetryfestival.co.uk. You can also email address [email protected] to find out more.
“Young carers have been given tickets for free, and under 16s and students get a massive discount,” said Freya.
“We also are providing tickets sponsored by The Bookshop By The Sea called Bookshop sponsored tickets, which are completely free to people.
“This is because we want the event to be fully accessible to all, and this has no application process. People simply email the bookshop.”
Freya has made a video to explain more about the festival, which is available to watch on the Cambrian News website.