Cue the wind machine and get ready to celebrate the 90s with The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show!
Five performers with the power to rock you promise an unparalleled night of non-stop nostalgia in this exciting new theatre tour tribute show celebrating the music of the very best boy bands of the 90s.
Grab your friends for a party like no other as you’re taken on a journey of chart topping hits from Blue, Boyzone, NSync, Westlife, to Backstreet Boys, Take That and many more.
Featuring over 30 pop classics including One Love, Words, Love Me For A Reason, Bye Bye Bye, Uptown Girl, Flying Without Wings, I Want It That Way, Pray and Relight My Fire, The Ultimate Boyband Party Show is the essential feel good night out.
So, what are you waiting for? Pop on your Kangol hat and cargo pants, dust off your glow sticks, and Get On Up for an evening you’ll Never Forget. Watch The Ultimate Boy Band Party Show at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Friday, 25 October at 8pm.