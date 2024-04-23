Welsh triple harp master Robin Huw Bowen and Steff Rees (Bwca) make up a double bill of talent at Ceredigion Museum on 26 April (7.30pm) raising funds for The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).
Supported by Steff Rees (Bwca), Robin will show why his work delights audiences worldwide.
To whet your appetite for the concert, Bwca shares a video of his single, Pwy sy’n byw yn Parrog with Cambrian News readers.
Thanks to his painstaking research and years spent harvesting melodies, styles and techniques from past harpers, Robin is at the forefront of an authentic Welsh tradition.
The exuberance and tenderness Robin brings out of this difficult instrument is testament to his own great personal charm.
Bwca sings of the good and bad of life in Wild West Wales, from happy songs in praise of their locality, to darker songs challenging the concept of Ceredigion as a quiet little place.
UNRWA started in 1950, supplying humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees displaced by the creation of the State of Israel. Its task was expected to diminish but continues to grow.