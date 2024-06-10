NoFit State Circus had an outdoor audience enthralled at Y Plas, Machynlleth with their free show, BAMBOO.
In partnership with Articulture, free performances took place in Tywyn, Machynlleth and Newtown in the half-term holiday.
People of all ages enjoyed the spectacular, high-skill production using only bamboo and human bodies.
The artists built towering sculptures out of bamboo, morphing them into different shapes to build inventive climbing frames.
There was live music to accompany the acrobatics, and the audience enjoyed the comedy and amazing feats of strength and agility.
BAMBOO is a partnership between NoFit State, Imagineer and Orit Azaz, directed by Mish Weaver. It is supported by the Arts Council of Wales, the Foyle Foundation, and Without Walls, and commissioned by Stockton International Riverside Festival, Norfolk & Norwich Festival, Hat Fair and Timber Festival.
BAMBOO was developed out of a collaboration between Imagineer, Orit Azaz and NoFit State to explore what circus structures, stories and performance can be created with UK-grown bamboo.