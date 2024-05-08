Machynlleth Comedy Festival returned last weekend with over 200 comedy shows.
I travelled to Mach on Sunday when the sun shone down on the festival beer tent and the outdoor performances.
It was great to see crowds of people filling not just the food stalls set up for the festival, for Machynlleth’s established businesses too.
And we always enjoy wandering round, trying to spot famous faces, and friends from Powys, Ceredigion and beyond who also enjoy the festival atmosphere.
As well as watching many of this year’s free shows - including tightrope walkers, acrobats and lots of live music - I also took in Mike Wozniak’s show and was lucky enough to meet him afterwards. As advertised, Mike’s show was, indeed, “quite a long story about a bench”, and what a great story it was!
Machynlleth Comedy Festival goes from strength-to-strength and has become a highlight of the year for us. Congratulations to the organisers and everyone involved in this year’s festival.