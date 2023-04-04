Artist weaver Vicky Ellis will be showing new work alongside paintings by Mary Lloyd Jones at Gallery Gwyn in Aberaeron from Friday.
Vicky who has been weaving for over 40 years learnt to weave in Wales after originally studying furniture design.
She makes intuitive woven responses to paintings that she loves and the sea she lives near, choosing to let the way different colours of yarn react with each other to dictate the colours and shapes that slowly develop as she weaves. Vicky says it is a real privilege to be able to show her work next to the iconic paintings of Mary Lloyd Jones.
The show, called Untangling Colour, will also include two large weavings inspired by a painting of Clive Hicks-Jenkins, plus the work of Zara Kuchi and a group show called Life! Entrance is free to Gallery Gwyn, Oxford Street, Aberaeron, which is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 4pm. This exhibition is on until Saturday, 27 May.