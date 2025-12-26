Celebrate the arrival of the New Year in true Viennese style at Pontio, Bangor, with Welsh National Opera’s toe-tapping take on the world-famous New Year’s Concert in Vienna. The WNO Orchestra will fill the air with a delightful selection of waltzes, polkas, and dances to lift the spirits and welcome the year ahead in style.
Under the direction of Concertmaster David Adams, and joined by WNO’s latest Associate Artists, enjoy the sparkling music of Johann Strauss II, the fiery flair of Dvořák and lively dances from Brahms and Strauss plus more.
Whether you're discovering the tradition for the first time or returning for more, this concert is not to be missed.
Take your seat in Theatr Bryn Terfel on Friday, 9 January at 7pm.
Also at Pontio you can celebrate the 10th anniversary of the only British male choir ever to be crowned Choir of the World.
Johns’ Boys Welsh Male Choir return with their 10 year anniversary tour, following a year of sold-out concerts across the UK and a triumphant tour of Canada.
This anniversary tour is a celebration and a reflection — looking back on a decade of unforgettable performances, music that has touched hearts, and moments that have made history.
Famed for their spine-tingling harmonies and unforgettable stage presence, the choir rose to national fame as Britain’s Got Talent finalists and have since appeared on The Royal Variety Show, The Last Night of the Proms, Good Morning television, and are regularly heard on national radio.
This brand-new tour offers something for everyone — from the magic of hit musicals and uplifting chart favourites, to the rich tradition of Welsh classics such as Bread of Heaven and Calon Lân.
Don’t miss the chance to be part of their 10-year celebration and hear one of the UK’s most celebrated choirs live in concert.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.