A dark comedy about the experiences of a couple of young, charismatic rabble-rousers who are ambitious and longing for change in their lives comes to Aberystwyth this month.
In Cariad yn Oes y Gin, we follow their journey from their home in rural Wales to the centre of St Giles in the ‘underbelly’ of London, to seek their fortune in the city’s ‘Gin Craze’.
The cast includes Siôn Emyr and Mali O’Donnell, and the play is directed by Betsan Llwyd with music by Mari Mathias.
Cariad yn Oes y Gin is at Aberystwyth Arts Centre on Thursday, 9 March, at 7.30pm.