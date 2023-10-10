Just one week after the excellent Swansea Fringe which showcased high-quality acts from all over Wales, fans of the arts and performance in west Wales will be treated to another fringe festival. T
The Coracle Europe Fringe is a free, international arts festival taking place in the region from Thursday to Monday, 12 to 16 October.
The programme features music, art literature and performance. Hosted by write4word, the festival champions their values of inclusivity and internationalism.
The festival will be in a hybrid format. All events will be in-person with many live-streamed on YouTube and participatory events such as a poetry slam and open-mic taking place over Zoom as well as in the physical venues. Some events will also have simultaneous BSL sign interpretation.
Venues include Cwrw, Goldstone Books, Tea Traders, Cellar Bar, Calon y Fferi, Green Space gallery.
Through its hybrid nature the festival will provide a global platform for local and Welsh artists, as well as welcoming a cohort of international performers to west Wales. The festival will particularly celebrate the established cultural links write4word has with Sweden and Ireland.
Festival director Dominic Williams, who lectures in creative writing at University of Wales Trinity Saint David, said: “The pandemic and certain political decisions have provided challenges for workers in the arts to continue collaborating and learning from cultural exchange with our European neighbours.
"However, the creativity of those who work in the arts has enabled them to see opportunities in the learning we gained during lockdowns and this festival is an example of that."