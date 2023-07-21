Musicfest returns to Aberystwyth this week with a host of opportunities for young musicians.
Musicfest is a very unusual music festival, because its main reason for existence is to help the next generation of musicians find their way.
The music school offers several different courses, viewable at musicfestaberystwyth.org/summer-school/
The fees may seem high – because the classes are small and the tutors are internationally known musicians – but for young people from Ceredigion they are very cheap, and sometimes even free, because the Friends of Musicfest offer very large bursaries to anyone who applies from Ceredigion. It is an amazing opportunity.
“In a first for Musicfest, Dafydd Iwan is headlining the closing concert, in a wry celebration that after all these years, Musicfest is Yma o Hyd! It’s great to have that hero of Welsh language song at Musicfet – and the Welsh pops orchestra too,” said board member Carol Nixon.
Entry to the festival concerts is free for young people so that it is possible for them to hear world-class music without the hassle of travelling, or the cost of a ticket.
The concert programme can be seen on the Musicfest website.
Harp Academy
This summer, which is Musicfest’s first year under the leadership of harp superstar Catrin Finch, a new and very special opportunity is open to young harpists. A day with Catrin, with full bursary from the Friends of Musicfest for youngsters from Ceredigion i.e. for local young people this opportunity costs nothing!
Places can be booked on the Musicfest website. The day will take place on Wednesday, 2 August, from 9am to 5pm in Dance Studio One in the arts centre.
This course is open to any harpist, of any standard. You will need to bring you own harp, be that lever or pedal harp. It is also encouraged that attendees prepare one piece to be able to play in the days sessions.
Young performers
Musicfest has always made a point of showcasing extraordinary young Welsh talent. This year is no exception, with solo recitals from:
• Rhydian Tiddy (BBC Young Musician finalist, 2020) on trombone (Tuesday, 1 August, 1.15pm).
• Thomas Mathias, former pupil at Penglais, now a violin virtuoso (Wednesday, 2 August, 1.15pm).
• Tomos Boyles, winner of 2021 Wales International Piano Competition (Thursday, 3 August, 1.15pm).
• Huw Boucher, BBC Young Musician 2020 finalist on harp (Friday, 4 August, 1.15pm).
There are also showcase concerts given by the outstanding young musicians taking part in the Musicfest Summer School, every day at 6pm and all day on Saturday, 5 August. These showcase concerts are not ticketed.
New music
The Solem Quartet have built up a reputation as pioneers of new music. They perform twice on Tuesday, 1 August.
In the evening at 8pm they play Beethoven, Bartók and a specially commissioned new work by Edmund Finnis.
Earlier, at 5pm, they will be giving a live performance of a new piece called Towards Silence, by John Metcalf, doyen of Welsh composers. This laments the mass extinction of species which is now occurring as a result of human activity. It is already becoming widely known, and often moves some of the audience to tears.
It will be played in the Round Studio, to maximise its dramatic effects, but this means that there will inevitably be some people turned away disappointed, as the studio cannot hold more than 100.
For those who miss it, it is permanently available to stream free of charge, as a film with full stereo at culturecolony.com; a version with just music and one with explanation as well.
MusicFest in Aberystwyth runs from Saturday, 29 July until Saturday, 5 August.