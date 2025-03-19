Established in Talybont, Ceredigion, nearly 60 years ago, publishing press Y Lolfa has opened a second office in Caernarfon, Gwynedd.
Now one of the largest presses in Wales, the company has opened an office located on Stryd y Plas in the town, above Palas Print and Loti & Wren.
Lefi Gruffudd, Y Lolfa Head of Publishing, said: "There is no town in Wales with a richer tradition of popular Welsh-language publishing, and we are proud to contribute to keeping that tradition alive. The new office in the heart of Caernarfon provides a hub for our staff in the north and also brings our printing service closer to our customers in Gwynedd."
Among Y Lolfa’s new staff members is Teleri Haf Jones from Amlwch, who has taken on the role of Children's and Young People's Editor after spending a period as a Welsh teacher at Ysgol Syr Thomas Jones. Cedron Siôn from Porthmadog has joined as a Creative Editor after working as a translator and actor. The company’s main office in Talybont will continue to house the rest of the Welsh and English editors, administrative staff, and the printing department. Y Lolfa now employs 22 full-time staff.
Garmon Gruffudd, Managing Director of Y Lolfa, said: "It is not an easy time economically for the publishing world, but this demonstrates our long-term commitment to publishing and printing original and vibrant books in Welsh. Our success has always depended on the high quality of our staff, and opening our new office has allowed us to attract young, talented staff who will continue to strengthen that success."
Y Lolfa was established in the mid-sixties, a period of fun and protest. A new generation of Welsh youth was demanding official and unofficial status for their language. Its vision was to create a new kind of lively, colourful and provocative publishing.