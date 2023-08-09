Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre members have been looking back on an incredible summer that saw them perform at the National Theatre in London.
The youngsters were chosen to perform Shamser Sinha’s Samphire at the National’s Dorfman Theatre on Friday, 23 June – an incredible experience none of them will ever forget.
Speaking to Maes, the youngsters said: “This was a new and amazing experience not only for us but also for the adults that care for us, who without none of this would have been possible.”
The youngsters were chosen to perform in London as part of the National Theatres Connections Festival.
“Many different schools and youth theatres from all over the UK had the opportunity to perform one of 10 plays the National Theatre commissioned,” the youngsters explained. “The National picked one of each play to perform again in London. Aberystwyth Arts Centre Youth Theatre was chosen to perform their version of Samphire.”
They added: “It was an amazing opportunity to work in a different professional environment, and I think it has inspired many of us to continue with the art and to maybe even pursue a career in theatre.
“Not only did this experience motivate us to continue our love of theatre, it also brought us closer as a group and we made memories together that will last us a lifetime.
“We had a tour around the National Theatre building where we saw all of the different rehearsal spaces and our design team got an extensive tour into all the different departments like costume and lighting.
“We also did a vocal workshop and some of us had our hair and makeup done professionally by hair and make-up artists.
“We all found it a nerve-racking, however, we all think it was an incredible experience that we will keep with us the rest of our lives.”