YOUNG musicians from all over Ceredigion have held a Christmas celebration at the Great Hall in Aberystwyth.
A Christmas celebration was held at The Great Hall in Aberystwyth on Tuesday, 05 December 2023, with Ceredigion Music Service.
The youngsters from Ceredigion Music Service were joined by special guests, Only Boys Aloud, to perform on stage with an orchestra, choir and other ensembles.
Cllr Catrin M S Davies, Ceredigion Cabinet Member responsible for Culture, said: “It was a pleasure to be in the audience during the concert.
"Seeing the young talent of Ceredigion is always a great experience, but this concert proved that we have talents in orchestral and choral fields.
"The young people were disciplined with their performances, but also enjoying.
"This is proof that they benefit and have such a good time practising and performing with their music tutors and leaders. Thank you to everyone who arranged the event and making sure the concert was a huge success.”
The Manager of the Music Service, Dan Edwards-Phillips, added: “Thank you to everyone who took part and the music tutors for their continuous support throughout the term – it was a night to remember!”
If you would like to know more about Ceredigion’s Music Service, contact [email protected] or visit their Facebook page.