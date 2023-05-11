Mwldan’s Gardening Almanac talks continue on Saturday at 2pm with Wildlife in Your Garden.
Gardening Almanac is a new series of talks hosted by local smallholder Caz Wyatt.
A range of speakers are invited to come and share their knowledge and expertise in particular areas, be it growing your own food, cultivating magnificent blooms, nurturing the wildlife on your plot, and beyond.
Yusef Samari is a local ecologist who works for West Wales Biodiversity Information Centre and runs local nature walks around Cardigan.
Yusef and Caz will be looking at the types of wildlife you can expect to find in your garden in this part of the world and how to work with that wildlife to achieve the best possible results in your garden and for the environment.