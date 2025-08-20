Aries (Mar21/Apr20)
The days ahead invite you to refine your daily rhythms and habits. With you thinking about taking on new responsibilities, the details of your work, health, and service to others come into sharper focus. Stay patient as you tend to practical matters.
Taurus (Apr21/May21)
People find you warm-hearted, generous and patient. Activities shared with your loved ones and friends will inspire your creativity and love of beauty. You won’t need to be asked twice to make time for hobbies, romance and anything that lights your spirit.
Gemini (May22/June21)
Whether you are making your home more comfortable or healing emotional roots, your energy is best spent close to home. Spend time with your family. Join together to redecorate a room that has always seemed a little cold or uninviting.
Cancer (June22/July23)
Your voice carries power and healing. Youngsters in the family will look to you for guidance. Be sure to back up your words with actions and prove you mean what you say. Your thoughts, writing and conversations become sharper and more intentional now.
Leo (July24/Aug23)
Budgets need revising, plans for the future need to be reviewed and you will want to decide on how to make good use of your time and talents. It isn’t just about the money; it’s about self-worth. Celebrate the ways you have grown, and gently release what no longer reflects your true value.
Virgo (Aug24/Sept23)
The spotlight remains firmly on you. The Sun travelling through your sign brings opportunities for renewal and growth. It’s a beautiful time to set new intentions, update your goals, and refine your self-image. Remember: self-improvement should come from love, not harshness. Treat yourself as you would a dear friend.
Libra (Sept24/Oct23)
Gentle endings and quiet healing mark your week. You are preparing for a new cycle but first you need to end what must be completed or released. Step away from scenes of drama and turmoil. Obey an impulse to seek out quiet places.
Scorpio (Oct24/Nov22)
Friendships and future dreams are highlighted now. You will want to continue your commitment to your community as you feel connected to the people you are meeting. You enjoy discussing major issues and possible solutions and you’re reminded that strong communities are built on small acts of trust.
Sagittarius (Nov23/Dec21)
Growing your professional reputation is on top of your list of priorities. You will go that extra mile for your employer, clients and people who have helped you professionally, in the past. You are more aware of your long-term aims and intend to reach your goals through steady rather than impulsive moves.
Capricorn (Dec22/Jan20)
You are hoping for the best and determined to look on the bright side. Having this opportunity to climb out of a rut increases your enthusiasm for life. This is your chance to broaden your horizons, whether it is through travel, study or new philosophies.
Aquarius (Jan21/Feb19)
Depth and transformation call you inward and you feel ready to embrace the changes that lie ahead. Taking on a new job or moving to a different neighbourhood will transform your life. Take this chance to tidy up emotional and financial agreements and to clarify personal boundaries.
Pisces (Feb20/Mar20)
Partnerships come into gentle focus now. Whether in romance, friendship, or work, you will naturally find yourself bringing more care, attention and discernment into your closest bonds. The start of September is a time for sincere conversations, heartfelt apologies, and making deeper commitments.
