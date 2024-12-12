The history of a village school has been captured in a new book.
‘Ysgol Ystrad Meurig School 1757-1973’ has been writted by Aled Williams from Llanlwni, Pencader.
While it is all in Welsh it is of general cultural interest to Wales.
The establishment of a school in the Cardiganshire village of Ystrad Meurig in the mid 18th Century was a significant milestone in the history of education in Wales. Originally conceived as a means of offering an opportunity of free education for twelve boys from the local parish, and, focusing on the principles of the Church of England, it soon gained a reputation as a centre of excellence, especially so in the realm of the Classics, becoming largely a training ground for aspiring clergymen.
Written in Welsh, the story is traced by the author through the more than two centuries of this notable institution’s life.
The volume will be launched at the Ystrad Meurig village Centre on Wednesday, 18 December at 7pm.