The establishment of a school in the Cardiganshire village of Ystrad Meurig in the mid 18th Century was a significant milestone in the history of education in Wales. Originally conceived as a means of offering an opportunity of free education for twelve boys from the local parish, and, focusing on the principles of the Church of England, it soon gained a reputation as a centre of excellence, especially so in the realm of the Classics, becoming largely a training ground for aspiring clergymen.