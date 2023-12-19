Ceredigion has taken the reins as the 2024 Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s feature county for 2024.
During the annual meeting of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s Council, Glamorgan’s incredible period as feature county came to an end as Ceredigion takes on the role for 2024.
Ably led by president John Homfray, Glamorgan first began their journey back in 2019. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the feature county year was deferred from 2021 to 2023. Throughout that somewhat unstable and difficult time, Glamorgan have continued their role with unphased enthusiasm and dedication.
John officially presented a cheque on behalf of the Glamorgan Advisory Committee and feature county of £532,263.83 to the chair of council, Nicola Davies.
Nicola expressed her gratitude to John, his wife Jo, ambassador Jacob Anthony, chair Kathy Atkin-Bowdler, secretary Charlotte Thomas and the whole Glamorgan team.
“You have certainly raised the roof with your fundraising - raising a record amount for the society – but you have also enjoyed it and had a great deal of fun along the way,” said Nicola.
“Johnny has led with his own style and sense of humour, and with wife Jo, and the fantastic team by his side, he couldn’t have gone wrong.
“Glamorgan can be very proud of themselves. They have been exceptionally busy, even holding a new agricultural demonstration day, Regen ‘23 at Sealands Farm back in June.
"Thank you and all your committee members for your tremendous work over the past few years.”
Following in the footsteps of Glamorgan, it is now the turn of Ceredigion to take up the mantle for the forthcoming year of 2024, with Denley Jenkins leading from the front as president.
Denley lives and works on the 240-acre beef and sheep farm near Newcastle Emlyn. He has been exhibiting cattle since the early 1980s at many local and national shows.
In 2018 Denley and family extended the catering side of the farm business, hosting many weddings, agricultural shows, YFC events, corporate functions, Farm Open Days and livestock sales.
The catering companies employ local staff and continue the emphasis on local produce, proudly supporting Celtic Pride Welsh Beef at all their events.
Chair of Ceredigion Advisory Committee, Rowland Davies, introduced Denley at the council meeting.
In accepting the presidential role, Denley said: “Without doubt, this is the greatest honour I will ever have.
“I first joined the society in 1981, and have since benefitted greatly, making friends for life along the way. I believe strongly that supporting small and local shows raises the standard of the Royal Welsh Show. What a stage we have.”
Also taking over the reins is Esyllt Ellis Griffiths, who has been officially elected as the ambassador for Ceredigion’s feature county year, introduced at the council meeting by Morris Davies, vice chair of the Ceredigion committee.