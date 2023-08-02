A walk will take place on Friday, 11 August, bringing together people who are concerned about the river Teifi.
The Save the Teifi River Pilgrims Walk will give people the chance to learn more about what can be done to protect the river and to raise funds for citizen science kits so it can be better monitored by the community.
The walk will start at Llechryd and make its way to Poppit Sands at the mouth of the river, with a whole host of activities and entertainment planned for the afternoon and into the evening.
The itinerary for the walk is as follows:
- 10.30am: Meet at Llechryd Cricket Club.
- 10.45am: Welcome from Save the Teifi and a brief explanation of why they are walking.
- 11am: Start walking.
- 11.40am: Ice cream stop at Siop-y-Pentre, Cilgerran.
- 12.10pm: Ice cream and water stop at Cilgerran Wildlife Park car park.
- 1pm to 2.30pm: Picnic at St Dogmaels Football Club where there will be some ‘Singing with Cat’ and a information stand about the Dirty Rivers Campaign (donated cakes welcome here!).
- 3.30pm: Arrival on Poppit Sands where there will be sand art with Rachel Shiamh (starting earlier if you’d like to watch or help create).
- 4pm: Beach cricket.
- 4.30pm: Storytelling from Pamela Gaunt, a local storyteller who breathes life into old and new mythology of our land.
- 5pm: Performance from the Teifi Valley Ukulele Group – ‘Sing along with us or have a go at playing a ukulele, we will bring spares!’
- 6pm: Poetry from Nemi.
- 6pm: Food available from the Welsh Rebel Kitchen (either on the beach or on the grass behind the Crwst café)
- 7pm: Music from Reel Rebels.
- 7.30pm: Spoken word performance and poetry from Dave Urwin, Steve and Louise Treharne, Kittie Belltree, Ron Geaves and Jackie Biggs.
- 8pm: Drumming with Jules.
- 8.30pm: Dancing with... anyone want to volunteer?
- 9pm: Head to a local pub for music and song.
If you would like to get involved with Save the Teifi, go to the website or join the walk, talk with people and see what might appeal.