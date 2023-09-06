Wilko stores in Porthmadog, Pwllheli and Carmarthen remain open and trading.
PriceWaterhouseCooper, administrators for high street retailer Wilko, have released a list of stores that will close next week, following news yesterday that more than 50 stores across the country will shut.
Neither Porthmadog, Pwllheli or Carmarthen appear on the list of branches that are set to close on Tuesday, 12 September or Thursday, 14 September.
A spokesperson for PwC said: "All stores not mentioned in the closures list remain open and trading." PwC has been looking for a buyer for all or part of the group.
The stores that will close next Tuesday are:
Acton,
Aldershot,
Barking,
Bishop Auckland,
Bletchley FF,
Brownhills,
Camberley,
Cardiff Bay Retail Park,
Falmouth,
Harpurhey,
Irvine,
Liverpool Edge Lane,
Llandudno,
Lowestoft,
Morley,
Nelson,
Port Talbot,
Putney,
Stafford,
Tunbridge Wells,
Wakefield,
Weston-super-Mare,
Westwood Cross,
Winsford.
The stores that will close next Thursday are:
Ashford,
Avonmeads,
Banbury,
Barrow in Furness,
Basildon,
Belle Vale,
Burnley (Relocation),
Clydebank,
Cortonwood,
Dagenham,
Dewsbury,
Eccles,
Folkestone,
Great Yarmouth,
Hammersmith,
Huddersfield,
Morriston,
New Malden,
North Shields,
Queen Street Cardiff,
Rhyl,
Southampton-West Quay,
St Austell,
Stockport,
Truro,
Uttoxeter,
Walsall,
Woking
The homeware retailer filed a notice of intent (NOI) last month to appoint administrators – putting 12,000 jobs at risk across its 400 stores in the UK.
CEO Mark Jackson said then: “We’ve all fought hard to keep this incredible business intact but must concede that time has run out and now, we must do what’s best to preserve as many jobs as possible, for as long as is possible, by working with our appointed administrators.”