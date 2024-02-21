Incidents involving livestock were the number one cause of work-related deaths on farms.
The finding has driven the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to focus on the dangers of livestock as its Your Farm, Your Future campaign was relaunched on Monday, 19 February.
HSE statistics show being injured by an animal was the number one cause of work-related deaths on British farms in 2022/23, when there was a total of eight such deaths.
The HSE has relaunched its campaign with new advice on working with livestock, hosted on its Your Farm Your Future campaign website, to assist farmers and workers and keep them safe.
There are sensible measures that can be taken to keep animals and people apart but handlers should be in good health, agile and have the physical ability to do the work.
Together, livestock and farm vehicle incidents account for around a half of all work-related deaths on British farms in the past five years. A total of 77 people lost their lives.
Hundreds more are hurt in incidents involving moving vehicles and cattle on farms. Incidents involving moving vehicles remains the leading cause of death over the last five-year period.
The advice covers three areas: operating a safe farm - where possible keep people and cattle apart; safe equipment; and the animal.