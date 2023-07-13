NFU Cymru has welcomed a motion tabled at Ceredigion County Council in relation to bovine TB and its effect on farming businesses in the county.
The motion, proposed by Cllr Wyn Evans at the council’s meeting in June, urges Welsh Government to ‘use the opportunity presented by the revamped bovine TB eradication strategy to establish its effectiveness in respect of animal welfare (both wildlife and livestock), public health and costs.’ The motion was unanimously supported by all council members.
The motion asks Welsh Government ‘to note and take action’ in regards to several areas of bovine TB policy, not least addressing the disease holistically across all its vectors guided by the sound science available.
Other points made in the motion included acknowledgement that testing for bovine TB carried a high risk of injury for all involved, as well as addressing the mental health impact of bovine TB on affected farming families, along with those in associated roles who are also affected.
NFU Cymru Ceredigion county chairman Glyn Davies said: “Bovine TB continues to impact cattle herds and farming families throughout Ceredigion and the rest of Wales. I am sure that news of this motion, and councillors’ backing of it, will be welcomed by farmers throughout the county.
“Upon the launch of Welsh Government’s Welsh Bovine TB Eradication Programme Second Delivery Plan 2023-2028, NFU Cymru said the plan does not offer any progress towards a comprehensive strategy that will effectively tackle the disease across all its vectors.
“We do, however, believe the new plan presents an opportunity to rethink how we handle bovine TB in Wales.
“The union will remain steadfast in its commitment to lobbying on this important and emotive issue and NFU Cymru is committed to working with all those with an interest in helping to improve the bovine TB picture for farming families and Welsh agriculture.”