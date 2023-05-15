ABERPORTH has regained its Blue Flag status for 2023 with five Ceredigion beaches reaching the high benchmark.
The five Ceredigion beaches to obtain Blue Flag status for 2023 are Borth; Llangrannog; Tresaith; Aberporth and Aberystwyth South, with a host of other beaches scooping Seaside and Green Coast awards.
There are no accolades for any beaches in Gwynedd however, with Criccieth’s Traeth y Promenade losing its Seaside award.
Pembrokeshire has the most Blue Flags, with 10 beaches reaching the high standard.
Across Wales, 25 beaches have Blue Flag status according to the latest results, released by Keep Wales Tidy.
Blue Flag is one of the world’s most recognised awards for beaches, marinas and boats owned by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE).
The mission of the programme is to promote environmental education, sustainable development of tourism, environmental management systems and ensure safety and access for beach users.
The 25 Welsh beaches achieving this accolade have to adhere to very specific criteria related to water quality, information provision, environmental education, safety, and site management.
Blue Flag 2023
All the Welsh beaches with Blue Flag status
Bridgend -3
Rest Bay
Trecco Bay
Porthcawl Marina
Carmarthenshire -1
Cefn Sidan
Ceredigion - 5
Borth
Llangrannog
Tresaith
Aberporth
Aberystwyth South
Denbighshire - 1
Prestatyn Central
Pembrokeshire - 10
Amroth
Newgale
Saundersfoot
Dale
Whitesands
Coppet Hall
Tenby South
Tenby Castle
Poppit Sands
Broadhaven North
Swansea - 4
Caswell Bay
Langland Bay
Port Eynon
Swansea Marina
Vale of Glamorgan
Penarth Marina
In addition to the 25 Blue Flag awards, 14 beaches in Wales were also awarded the Green Coast Award including a new site at New Quay Traeth Gwyn, recognising their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty.
Five Ceredigion beaches in total obtained the Green Coast award. They are: New Quay Traeth Gwyn; Cilborth; Llanrhystud; Mwnt and Penbryn.
Only four Ceredigion beaches obtained a Seaside award this year however, down from 11 in 2022.
They are: Aberystwyth North; New Quay Harbour; Clarach and Traeth y Dolau.
Minister for Climate Change, Julie James said, “Wales has some of the best beaches and water quality across the whole of Europe, and it is only fitting that this is recognised with the awarding of Blue Flags.
“We’re known across the world for our beautiful coastlines and if we’re to keep our beaches and coast this way we need to ensure we leave nothing but footprints so blue flags can continue to fly for many generations to come.”
Owen Derbyshire, Keep Wales Tidy Chief Executive said:
“The results of Wales Coast Awards are in, and we’re delighted to have our suspicions confirmed – some of the world’s best beaches are right here on our doorstep.
“These awards are a tribute to the hard work and dedication of those who strive to maintain and enhance the natural splendour of our coastline. However, with the privilege of enjoying these breathtaking landscapes comes the responsibility to protect and preserve them.
“Let us all pledge to do our part by respecting the environment and keeping our beaches clean and litter-free. Together, we can ensure that future generations have the opportunity to experience the wonder of Wales' coast.”
A recent survey by Keep Wales Tidy found that the Blue Flag is most associated with good water quality and beach cleanliness. The survey indicated that awareness of the Blue Flag award in Wales is still very high, with over 90% of people having heard of the award and more than 50% of people stating that the loss of a Blue Flag could influence their decision to visit a beach. Additionally, more than 75% of businesses located near Blue Flue beaches believe that the award attracts visitors to the area. The recently published Blue Flag report survey further showcases the importance of the award and reinforces the need to strive for environmental excellence around our coastal areas.
Keep Wales Tidy aims to inspire everyone to take action for the environment. When visiting Wales’ award-winning beaches and marinas, please be responsible, take your litter home and make memories not mess.