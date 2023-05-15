A recent survey by Keep Wales Tidy found that the Blue Flag is most associated with good water quality and beach cleanliness. The survey indicated that awareness of the Blue Flag award in Wales is still very high, with over 90% of people having heard of the award and more than 50% of people stating that the loss of a Blue Flag could influence their decision to visit a beach. Additionally, more than 75% of businesses located near Blue Flue beaches believe that the award attracts visitors to the area. The recently published Blue Flag report survey further showcases the importance of the award and reinforces the need to strive for environmental excellence around our coastal areas.