Tir Coed in Aberystwyth is helping the community to adapt, recover and thrive, thanks to National Lottery players, by delivering a food, growing and volunteering project in partnership with Penparcau Community Hub.
The project to develop the hub’s community garden will provide fresh food resources for the community and provide educational opportunities for both adults and children to be able to see where their food comes from.
It will also provide an opportunity for residents to participate in the planting, upkeep and harvesting of the food crops planted there, as well as provide green space and recreation.
Tir Coed successfully applied for £9,950 from The National Lottery Community Fund.
Al Prichard, Ceredigion mentor at Tir Coed said: “We are very pleased to deliver this project for the community and strengthen our partnership with Penparcau Community Hub.
“This funding is so important for the continued development of the community garden, a fantastic resource that will provide social and wellbeing benefits for all.”
