Book to help tackle soaring energy bills
David Haskell from Brithdir, Cardigan, has released a new book called All Smoke and Mirrors.
Released by New Generation Publishing and available to buy on Amazon and on order through major book retailers, David says: “I doubt very much if there is a book on the market covering so many issues.
“The book has obtained a five-star rating on Amazon, finding its way to the library in Brisbane, Australia, with very good reports.
“Wind generators,” - they are not turbines, David explains - “are a great threat to wildlife and in particular our feather friends, not to mention bats.”
He adds: “The book has a complete chapter on wind plus solar generation which dispels all the false propaganda.
“Raptors and bats are being slaughtered, globally, in their thousands by wind generator blades.
“This madness is highlighted in All Smoke and Mirrors.”
The book has a foreword by Mark Duchamp, chairman of the World Council for Nature and president of Save the Eagles International.
Apart from chapters on wind and solar energy the book covers many topics such as smart meters, heat pumps EVs and has information on how to save 4,000 kWh per annum on home electricity bills
“We are all facing an energy crisis and with the eye-watering energy bills now facing everyone (my electricity bill with EDF will virtually double after 1 October) there could not be a better time for the readers of the Cambrian News to be fully aware of my latest book.
“I am saving 4,000 kWh per annum on our domestic electricity bill. How this can be achieved is explained in the book. What is there not to like when energy prices are going through the roof?
“Heat pumps are also explained – are they viable or not - plus that of electric vehicles (EVs)?
“There is much, much more in the book which reflects nearly 40 years of electrical engineering and telecommunications experience and knowledge.
“I have worked in and around all major power stations in Wales, which includes (during the construction) Dinorwic pumped-storage system and Trawsfynydd nuclear station before it was decommissioned.
“The book is up-to-date with the technology by which to generate electricity from space - which is no longer science fiction.
“All my facts are verifiable.”
