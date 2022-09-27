Consultation on Llanuwchllyn Forest plan
The public is being asked for their views on the future management of a Gwynedd forest.
Natural Resources Wales (NRW) is reviewing its plan for Llanuwchllyn Forest and is asking members of the public, and stakeholders, for their views.
The plan will be used to support delivery of NRW’s sustainable forest management on the Welsh Government Woodland Estate and sets out long-term objectives.
The consultation is being undertaken as part of the United Kingdom Woodland Assurance Scheme certification process to ensure views regarding future management and objectives of the forest are taken into account.
Justin Hanson, NRW’s team leader for people and places, said: “NRW is working to ensure the delivery of sustainable forest management through this plan and we are keen for as many people as possible to take part in the consultation.
“We want to hear from members of the public and stakeholders about their views on our plans, which will cover a 10-year period.
“I would also encourage interested parties to attend our drop-in session so they can talk to officers directly and share their views as part of our wider community engagement work.
“Everyone benefits from a well-managed forest; it provides green spaces for people to enjoy responsibly, sustainable timber, carbon sequestration and is a great benefit to local biodiversity.”
Find out more and have your say at ymgynghori.cyfoethnaturiol.cymru/forest-planning-cynllunio-coedwig/llanuwchllyn-forest-resource-plan
The consultation runs until Monday, 24 October.
A public drop-in session will be held on Wednesday, 12 October, between 3.30pm and 7.30pm at Neuadd Llanuwchllyn.
