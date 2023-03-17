AN Aberystwyth nature reserve says it is ‘disappointed’ following weeks of anti-social behaviour.
Workers at Bwlch Nant yr Arian between Aberystwyth and Ponterwyd have posted pictures of damage to the site’s car park and said the issue is being investigated.
In the post to Facebook, Bwlch Nant yr Arian said: “Unfortunately, we are putting this post up to offer an apology and an explanation for the current condition of the car park and associated infrastructure.
“Disappointingly, we have been dealing with several weeks of out of hours anti-social behaviour on site.
“We are working hard to repair damages and in the interest of safety and providing a welcoming place for our visitors, this matter is under investigation.
“Many thanks to our visitors who continue to support us and our beautiful countryside, we look forward to welcoming you as always!”
Neil Stoddart, Operations Manager for Natural Resources Wales, who manage the site added: “Our colleagues work very hard to make sure Bwlch Nant yr Arian continues to be a wonderful place to visit and to spend time in nature.
“It is very disheartening when we see such reckless and selfish damage undo some of that good work.
“We are doing everything we can to repair the damage so that visitors can continue to enjoy everything that Bwlch Nant yr Arian has to offer. We are also liaising with the police about the matter.”