Theatr Mwldan in Cardigan presents something different this Saturday, 18 March (at 2pm).
Gardening Almanac Garddio is a new series of talks taking place this spring in the gallery at Mwldan. The series starts this weekend with Seed, a talk from the Wales Seed Hub.
Hosted by local smallholder Caz Wyatt, Gardening Almanac Garddio invites guest speakers to share their knowledge and expertise in particular areas, be it seed saving, growing your own food or garden wildlife.
Taking place on Saturday afternoons this spring, this will be an opportunity to hear from some gardening aficionados about their techniques and approaches, as well being a chance to meet and share experiences and tips with fellow gardening enthusiasts and to learn about local initiatives.
To kick things off, Caz is joined by Chris Vernon and Peni Ediker from the Wales Seed Hub (a co-operative of growers who produce seed from Welsh farms), who will share their knowledge with us about growing in a way that is suitable to our climate.
These events will also be an opportunity to meet, share knowledge and socialise with fellow gardening enthusiasts.
The Wales Seed Hub will also be bringing seeds to buy, ready for spring’s planting season.
The recent food shortages in supermarkets are a stark reminder about the importance of building resilience for the future.
On 22 April (2pm) the talk will focus on Growing Your Own Food with a panel of local growers and plenty of ideas about how to grow fruit and vegetables, even if you do not have a garden.
On 20 May the talk will focus on supporting the Wildlife in Your Garden and what wildlife can do to support you, with local ecologist Yusef Samari.
Whether a seasoned cultivator or a curious novice, there will be something for everyone.
This is one of a variety of new events taking place in the newly renovated gallery and bar area. This is a space for intimate gigs, to try out new ideas, to collaborate with the community. A chance to get together, share thoughts… and dance!
As well launching Clwb Mwldan on the first Friday of each month (with a rotation of brilliant local DJs across genres) and the first in the gallery gig series with local band Samana who delighted audiences at Other Voices festival on 1 April, there will be a variety of talks in the space.
Booking in advance is recommended as space in the gallery is limited.