There is a strong sense of belonging in Rob Piercy’s new collection of landscape paintings.
The Porthmadog-born artist has chosen his favourite part of Eryri as his theme for this publication.
In his foreword to Nant y Benglog, Tryfan, Cwm Idwal, Gerallt Pennant states: “Rob Piercy has an intimate knowledge of Cwm Idwal, Nant Ffrancon, Glyderau and Carneddau ranges. This knowledge was gained through his skills as a climber in the vertical world of Twll Du and as a walker on the more forgiving and rounded Carneddau ridges. When out walking and climbing he has seen spells cast on the waters of Bochlwyd, Ffynnon Lloer and Caseg, that is the magic of the light captured in this book.”
As well as 144 pages of images, the artist also includes biographical pieces about his adventures on the mountains through the different seasons.
Here is a typical extract about Cwm Idwal: “There’s a sinister aura about the Devil’s Kitchen. Even on the sunniest days, standing underneath it is menacing. Don’t ask me why. Is it the towering, brooding cliffs threatening you on both sides? Is it the dark defile itself? Can it be the home of some monstrous creature?
“It is north facing, so hardly any light reaches the depth of this rift. On wet days a torrent rushes down from its back wall, tumbling its way down the jumble of massive rocks which protects the entry to the hole. Even on the driest summer’s day, the walls on either side oozes moisture. What always amazes me is that growing out of its right wall is a small stunted tree. How it has survived over the years, I don’t know – but it has been there since I started mountaineering.”
Nant y Benglog, Tryfan, Cwm Idwal is on sale in shops throughout Wales, through the publishers, www.carreg-gwalch.cymru and the Wales Books Council, www.gwales.com