“It is north facing, so hardly any light reaches the depth of this rift. On wet days a torrent rushes down from its back wall, tumbling its way down the jumble of massive rocks which protects the entry to the hole. Even on the driest summer’s day, the walls on either side oozes moisture. What always amazes me is that growing out of its right wall is a small stunted tree. How it has survived over the years, I don’t know – but it has been there since I started mountaineering.”