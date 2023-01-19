SEVEN schools in Ceredigion are closed today due to the cold weather – with a fresh warning being issued for ‘challenging travelling condition’ tonight.
A Met Office warning for snow and ice is in place today until 12pm and forecasters have this morning issued a fresh yellow warning for ice this evening between 5pm and 10am on Friday.
Giving an update on the wintry conditions, Ceredigion County Council said that seven schools were closed today.
These are Ysgol Bro Pedr in Lampeter; Ysgol y Dderi in Llangybi; the Llangeitho campus of Ysgol Rhos Helyg; Ysgol Felinfach; Ysgol Mynach and Ysgol Syr John Rhys in Ponterwyd.
A council spokesperson said: “Ceredigion residents are being urged to take care today due to the snow and ice.
“Crews have been treating the primary routes overnight and will be continually assessing the situation today.
“The public are advised to exercise extreme caution and care.”
A new yellow warning for ice between 5pm tonight and 10am on Friday has been issued by the Met Office this morning and covers most of Wales.
There is the potential for ice developing and some challenging travelling conditions on Thursday night and Friday morning, forecasters warn.
The warning adds: “Wintry showers will gradually die out through Thursday night and with skies clearing, surfaces are expected to fall below freezing leading to ice developing on untreated surfaces.”