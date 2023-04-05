With lambing season in full swing, visitors to the countryside are being urged to keep their dogs under control.
“The sight of a dog chasing around the fields and worrying livestock will send a chill down the spine of any farmer,” said FUW insurance services sales support executive Sarah Lloyd.
“We know that a countryside walk in springtime and over the Easter Bank Holiday is one of life’s small pleasures and realise that for many dogs and their owners to get off the pavements and into the countryside is a real treat.”
The FUW has also long stressed that when it comes to livestock worrying, a change is needed urgently.
FUW deputy president Ian Rickman said: “We have been clear that whilst the new Bill is currently progressing through the House of Commons urgent action is needed to tackle the problem.
“Many of the provisions in the Bill are to be welcomed, especially those provisions which will provide greater investigative and enforcement powers to police forces. However, some concerns remain.”
For dog owners the FUW has a simple message - please keep your dog on a lead and under close control.
The NFU has echoed the calls saying latest figures from NFU Mutual which show the UK cost of dog attacks on livestock increased more than 50 per ent in 2022 totalling £1.8 million, compared to pre-pandemic 2019 (£1.2m).
Owen Suckley, NFU Mutual Wales manager said: “This year’s lambing season is underway across Wales, so it is crucial all dog owners act responsibly by keeping their dog on a lead in areas where livestock are nearby, especially near vulnerable sheep and lambs.
“The Covid-19 pandemic saw many people owning dogs for the first time, but tragically this has been followed by a sharp increase in the cost of livestock attacks.
“It is hard for people to imagine their friendly family pet could chase, injure or kill another animal - but all dogs are capable of this, regardless of breed or size.
“Even dogs chasing sheep can have serious consequences. We’ve heard reports from farmers where sheep and lambs have drowned, suffocated, been run over or chased off cliff edges because of out-of-control dogs.
“Even if a dog does not make contact with a sheep, the distress and exhaustion from being chased can cause a pregnant ewe to miscarry or die. It can also separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead them to become orphaned.
“If there is an attack, it is important people accept responsibility and report it, either to the police or a local farmer, so that the injured animals are not left suffering.”