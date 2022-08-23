Go and Grow festival aims to get people into the garden
A NUMBER of workshops are being held this week to pass on tips to budding gardeners as part of the Go and Grow Festival.
The festival aims to encourage residents to make the most of their gardens and green spaces – whether it is growing fruit and veg to bring down the cost of living or simply enjoying the nature on our doorsteps.
Workshops are taking place at Penparcau Hub all week with a veg bed building demonstration taking place later today (Wednesday) at 12pm; a grow and eat club workshop between 1.30pm and 2.30pm and an open garden between 1pm and 4pm with bicycle smoothies.
Thursday will involve a visit to Tyllwyd Gardens and Friday will give those attending a chance to tour the council allotments before a cooling with gluts workshop from 1.30pm.
Alice Read, Tir Coed’s Antir Project Feasibility Coordinator, said: “The Go and Grow! Festival is a fantastic opportunity for gardeners and budding gardeners to come together to share their skills and learn more about the benefits of growing their own food while also discovering the joys of the wildlife and nature on our doorsteps.”
