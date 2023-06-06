A Llandysul hospice will open up its grounds to the public as part of the National Garden Scheme next month.
The team at Skanda Vale Hospice in Saron are incredibly proud of their gardens. Volunteers do an outstanding job – week after week, month after month – to make the grounds the perfect place for patients, visitors and the team to rest, relax and breathe.
Now, as we head into summer, the gardens are fast approaching their beautiful best so now is the perfect time to offer everyone else the chance to experience this sanctuary of peace and calm.
The National Garden Scheme Open Day on Saturday, 15 July will see the Skanda Vale team welcome the public through their gates to enjoy the fruits of their volunteer gardeners’ labours.
There will also be tea, cake, entertainment and much, much more. Every penny raised will go towards continuing the work of Skanda Vale Hospice to support and care for people with life-limiting illnesses as well as their families and friends.
Visitors will also be able to find out more about the work of the hospice, the completely free services on offer, and the many volunteering roles available, including with the gardening team.
Every year, the National Garden Scheme gives visitors access to more than 3,500 private gardens throughout Wales, England and Northern Ireland to raise money for nursing and health care charities, such as Skanda Vale Hospice, through admissions and refreshments.
The scheme is the most significant charitable funder of nursing and health care charities in the UK, and the largest funder of Hospice UK.
Skanda Vale Hospice provides full care and support to those with a life-limiting illness regardless of their beliefs or religion completely free of charge.
If you or a loved one could benefit from the free services offered by Skanda Vale Hospice, email [email protected] or telephone 01559 371222.
If you would like to volunteer at the hospice – whatever the skills or time you think you can offer – email [email protected]