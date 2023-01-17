At the meeting, held at The Moody Cow near Aberaeron, Hannah spoke to members about how she first decided a career in journalism was for her.
She said: “My passion is for rural affairs. As a 10-year-old I remember watching news crews rushing around at the Royal Welsh Show and I knew that was where I wanted to be.
“I was an avid viewer of ITV Wales’ Grassroots and of BBC Wales’ Homeland, presented by Sara Edwards and she was my inspiration. I wanted to be like her and carry the rural flag like she did.
“It was in my teens I knew I wanted to make this dream a reality, and I dedicated the next few years making it happen.”
Hannah said when it comes to the public’s opinion of farming, the industry has their backing: “Farmers are actually thought of in a really positive light by the general public.
“We conducted a survey last year and asked questions about supporting farming, local food and the like, and 60 to 70 per cent of people backed farmers. Those are fantastic figures and a testament to what farmers do here in Wales.
“We have some of the most passionate people in the country and you really are the cornerstone of our communities.
“You have some of the toughest working conditions out there, but you are also some of the toughest and most resilient people and you do an extraordinary job. So be proud of that.”
NFU Cymru deputy president Abi Reader thanked Hannah for her continued support and updated members on issues in the supply chain, on bovine TB, on the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme and the Agriculture (Wales) Bill as well as sector updates.
NFU Cymru Ceredigion county chairman Glyn Davies said: “I’d like to thank both Hannah and Abi for taking the time to talk to us at our county conference.
“It was refreshing to hear Hannah’s positivity for our industry, and I think we can all agree that she is a breath of fresh air in the farming media.”