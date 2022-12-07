Just one beach throughout Ceredigion and Meirionnydd has failed to secure at least a ‘good’ rating in the latest water bathing quality standards testing – with 26 of the region’s 32 beaches recording top marks of ‘excellent’.
Categorised as either ‘excellent’, ‘good’, ‘sufficient’, or ‘poor’ following Natural Resources Wales collecting and analysing water samples from May to September, 85 of the 106 water bodies assessed across Wales achieved top grade, Welsh Government said.
That means all 22 Blue Flag Award beaches can apply to retain their status for the 2023 bathing season.
Ceredigion
How the county’s beaches faired
• Mwnt– Excellent
• Aberporth – Excellent
• Tresaith – Excellent
• Penbryn – Excellent
• Llangrannog – Excellent
• Cilborth – Excellent
• New Quay North – Good
• New Quay Harbour – Good
• Traeth Gwyn New Quay – Excellent
• Llanrhystud – Excellent
• Aberystwyth South – Excellent
• Aberystwyth North – Good
• Clarach South – Good
• Borth – Excellent
Aberporth in Ceredigion also achieved an ‘excellent’ classification, an improvement on last year’s results, meaning that it could apply for a Blue Flag.
In Meirionnydd, Criccieth and Aberdyfi were the only beaches not to receive an ‘excellent’ rating, with Aberdyfi gaining a ‘good’ rating, and Criccieth being given a ‘sufficient’ rating – the third lowest rung on the inspection ladder, and the lowest mark in the region.
In Ceredigion, all beaches received an ‘excellent’ grade apart from New Quay North, New Quay Harbour, Aberystwyth North and Clarach South, which all received the second highest ‘good’ ranking.
Natural Resources Wales visited all 106 designated bathing water sites and collected and analysed water quality samples throughout the 2022 bathing season.
While 85 of the 106 water bodies assessed achieved top grades, Marine Lake in Rhyl, an artificial lake used mainly for water sports, is the only site to be classified as poor.
Dwyfor Meirionnydd
How the area’s beaches stacked up
Gwynedd
• Aberdyfi – Good
• Aberdyfi Rural – Excellent
• Tywyn – Excellent
• Fairbourne – Excellent
• Barmouth – Excellent
• Tal-y-Bont – Excellent
• Dyffryn (Llanendwyn) – Excellent
• Llandanwg – Excellent
• Harlech – Excellent
• Craig Du Central – Excellent
• Criccieth – Sufficient
• Glan Don Beach – Excellent
• Pwllheli – Excellent
• Abersoch – Excellent
• Porth Neigwl – Excellent
• Aberdaron – Excellent
• Morfa Nefyn – Excellent
• Morfa Dinlle – Excellent
Clare Pillman is chief executive of Natural Resources Wales. She said: “Wales has some of the best beaches and bathing waters in the UK.
“They’re incredibly important to us – boosting tourism and local economies, enhancing health and wellbeing communities and supporting rich biodiversity and ecosystems.
“We’re incredibly proud of the improvements we’ve seen in our bathing waters in recent decades, and to see the majority of our bathing waters again this year meeting the excellent criteria.
“But we know there is more to be done. Climate change, pollution and the way we live our lives are all challenges facing our waters, and we must take a Team Wales approach if we are to achieve our ambition of delivering the waters we want for current and future generations.”
Anyone can put forward their local swimming hotspot for consideration as a designated bathing water, which would see Natural Resources Wales collect and analyse water samples from May to September.
By having applications open to anyone, Welsh Government hopes it will “support the boom in cold water swimming popularity that has proven positive benefits for people’s mental and physical health”.
Welsh Government said the country’s bathing water quality standards results were “stellar” with 99 per cent compliance reached in 2022.