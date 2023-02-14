“We have to question why we worm at lambing time,’’ Ms Stubbings told farmers at a joint EIP Wales and Farming Connect event at Aberystwyth. “There is the perception that it is because it does the ewe good. This is the bit that we must try to separate from. It is really all about reducing the number of worm eggs the ewes drop on to pasture in their dung, which then become a challenge to lambs later in the season.’’