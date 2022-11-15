Network Rail addresses Dyfi climate concerns

Long-term resident James Davies – who has a background in physics and oceanography – told the Cambrian News he hoped delays in upgrading Borth sea defences were not because authorities are ready to accept the loss of the final stretch of the Cambrian Line. He says protecting the railway has always been an important bargaining chip for preventing authorities turning their back on Borth. The Cambrian News recently ran a story about the future of the coastal village and the concerns for communities along the west Wales coastline.