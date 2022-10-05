New Zealand farming couple hope to reunite with former Welsh students
A New Zealand farming couple, who over 40 years hosted more than 200 UK agricultural students and visitors, is inviting them to a special ‘friendship reunion’ in Aberystwyth.
Geoff and Ailsa Neilson farmed near Dunedin on New Zealand’s South Island, and plan to travel to Wales in the new year to meet up with the many friends they have made through their long association with the Welsh Agricultural College in Aberystwyth, now the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences.
Between 1977 and 2019, the Neilsons opened their home and their sheep and beef farm to students – offering them the valuable experience of working on a New Zealand farm, and seeing different aspects of the industry.
Down the years, the couple have stayed in touch with many of their students and visitors, and subsequently forged friendships with their families too.
Making what will probably be their last major trip to the UK, Geoff and Ailsa have decided to hold one large gathering and will host a friendship reunion with a continuous afternoon social commencing at 1pm and a reunion dinner in the evening in Aberystwyth on 21 January, 2023.
Also, in 1997 a Welsh Sheep Strategy was formed and included a scholarship for Welsh Sheep farmers to come to New Zealand to look at various aspects of New Zealand farming, food processing and marketing.
All the names of the past students and scholars are recorded in the farm’s visitor book, and the couple are keen that as many as possible have the opportunity to join them on the reunion day.
To ensure their invitation reaches as many friends as possible, Geoff and Ailsa have issued an appeal for those whose contact details may now be out of date to get in touch.
Geoff said: “The dinner will be complimentary for our former students and visitors, their partners and families, and we look forward to meeting up again with as many of our friends as possible.”
One of those past students is Alun Jones, chief executive of Menter a Busnes, who is helping the Neilsons with the reunion’s arrangements.
Geoff added: “It has been a tremendous experience for our family and our farm.
“We have truly established an understanding of each other’s cultures and established life-long friendships.
“With absolute honesty, there is not one of our friends who have visited we would not welcome back into our home, and indeed some have been back!”
Former students and visitors who stayed with Geoff and Ailsa who would like to attend the friendship reunion should contact Geoff at [email protected] or Alun at [email protected] by email.
