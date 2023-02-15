This year, most sheep and goat keepers in Wales submitting their Sheep and Goat Annual Inventory did so online, enabling quicker collection of data and negating the need for an envelope and a stamp, according to the animal movement service EIDCymru.
This is the first time more keepers used the electronic data system over paper forms.
The EIDCymru website is carefully designed to support the user to provide the necessary information in a straightforward way.
The website also provides the keeper with latest information regarding sheep, goat and deer movement which can be useful in verifying farm records.
Specifically, sheep keepers can accept sheep and ram movement from market purchases, report within-business sheep moves and link farm software to EIDCymru.
EIDCymru lead Gwion Aeron said: “We’re delighted to hit this milestone in a journey towards increased use of EIDCymru online. Thank you to everyone who submitted their inventory on time.”
“We are encouraging keepers to use the electronic services to keep the data as accurate and as current as possible,” Gwion added.
“We hope the experience of submitting the Inventory has been a constructive one, building confidence to use more of EIDCymru online services.
“We are more than happy to provide support through the webpage eidcymru.org, email [email protected] or over the phone 01970 636959.”
EIDCymru is operated by Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales on behalf of the Welsh Government.